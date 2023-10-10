Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.01. 98,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ashland has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Ashland by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Ashland by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 363,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 26,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the second quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

