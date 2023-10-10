Associated Banc (ASB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB):

10/10/2023 – Associated Banc had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00.

10/5/2023 – Associated Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Associated Banc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

10/3/2023 – Associated Banc was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Associated Banc was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

8/17/2023 – Associated Banc is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ASB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.71. The stock had a trading volume of 520,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,485. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,045. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $36,376,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 693,010 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 885.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 631,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

