AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,026,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,954,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 8.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
