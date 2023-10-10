AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,026,278 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,954,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

