AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

AT&T stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

