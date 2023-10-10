Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

