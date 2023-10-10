AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.25.

AZZ Trading Up 0.9 %

AZZ stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. 272,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,284. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $50.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.65 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -34.00%.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

