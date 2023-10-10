Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.14. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,108 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Banco Itaú Chile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.67 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.