Bank OZK Acquires 610 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bank OZK grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 77,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 874.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 138,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.99.

Truist Financial Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,701,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

