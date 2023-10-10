Bank OZK Buys Shares of 6,115 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,115 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $128.43. 1,064,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,801. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.