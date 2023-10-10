Bank OZK Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. 146,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,704. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.85.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

