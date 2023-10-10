Bank OZK Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.30. 121,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,301. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.70.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

