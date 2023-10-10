Bank OZK Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank OZK boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in NIKE were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. 3,129,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,230,797. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

