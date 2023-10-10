Bank OZK Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Entergy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after acquiring an additional 908,932 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after acquiring an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after acquiring an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after acquiring an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.83.

Entergy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ETR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.38. 324,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

