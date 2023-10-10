Bank OZK Has $1.55 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.67. 2,998,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,999,424. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

