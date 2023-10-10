Bank OZK Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank OZK lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.2% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,017. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.91 and a 200 day moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

