Bank OZK Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,555,986. The stock has a market cap of $183.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

