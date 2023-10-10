Bank OZK Invests $500,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,193,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,517. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $468.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.66. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.