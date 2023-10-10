Bank OZK Lowers Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.60. 651,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,429. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $88.64 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

