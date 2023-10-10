Bank OZK Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bank OZK bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.05. 111,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,388. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.44.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

