Bank OZK Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,883 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $4.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.58. 401,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,854. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.75. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

