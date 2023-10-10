Bank OZK Purchases 583 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank OZK increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,356 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 86,759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,880,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 449.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Shares of MCD traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,753. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $233.93 and a one year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

