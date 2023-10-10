Bank OZK Purchases Shares of 6,798 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank OZK acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,798 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NXPI traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $203.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.95 and a 200-day moving average of $192.12.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

