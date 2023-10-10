Bank OZK Sells 1,765 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank OZK trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,993,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,447,000 after buying an additional 1,020,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.41.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $3.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.07. 836,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,665. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average of $102.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock worth $3,902,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.