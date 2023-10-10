Bank OZK Sells 801 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,455 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,801. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

