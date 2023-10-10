Bank OZK Takes $688,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 25.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 138.7% during the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 95.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Invesco by 5.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. 1,003,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,213. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.98.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

