Bank OZK Takes Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bank OZK purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after purchasing an additional 313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.48. The company had a trading volume of 581,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,154. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.20 and a 1-year high of $198.70. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.53.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 25,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total value of $4,540,933.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,712 shares of company stock worth $25,636,587 over the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.40.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

