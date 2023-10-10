Bank OZK Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank OZK lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Allstate were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.99. The stock had a trading volume of 388,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.16.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

