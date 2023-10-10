Bank OZK Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.83. The stock had a trading volume of 950,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,980. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.23.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

