Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $7.52

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.76. Barclays shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 749,328 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BCS dropped their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Barclays Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 3.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 3.4% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 743,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

