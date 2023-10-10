Bell Bank Sells 566 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bell Bank lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

