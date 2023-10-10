Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 24144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Bengal Energy Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.75.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

