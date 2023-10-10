Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

Shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.43), with a volume of 1326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.47).

Bigblu Broadband Trading Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.17. The stock has a market cap of £20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.86 and a beta of 0.48.

About Bigblu Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in Australia and the Nordics. The company offers satellite and fixed wireless broadband services; and a range of services to customers, including hardware supply, installation, pre- and post-sale support, and billings and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bigblu Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bigblu Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.