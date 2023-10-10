BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 21,041 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BIP Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IAGG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 126,611 shares. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.02.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

