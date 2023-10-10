BIP Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,528 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nucor by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 8.1% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Nucor by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.6 %

NUE traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $156.67. 640,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average is $155.56. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $114.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

