BIP Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.32. 2,103,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,451. The stock has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock worth $2,581,455 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.