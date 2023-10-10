BIP Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VWO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. 7,807,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,008,411. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

