BIP Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 2.2% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.19. 1,624,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,715. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

