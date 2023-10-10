BIP Wealth LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $280.88. The company had a trading volume of 486,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

