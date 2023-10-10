BIP Wealth LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BIP Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.29. 425,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,645. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

