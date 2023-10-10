BIP Wealth LLC Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. 678,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,079. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.76.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

