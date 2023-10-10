BIP Wealth LLC Has $628,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.79. 516,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.77.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

