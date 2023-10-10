BIP Wealth LLC Has $674,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,691,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

