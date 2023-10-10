BIP Wealth LLC Has $8.30 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 277,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 635,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,384,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

