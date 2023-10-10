BIP Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,354. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.