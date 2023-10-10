BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 29,512 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.5% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after buying an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.19. 1,144,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,171. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.63. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

