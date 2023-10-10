BIP Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS:EFG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.03. 600,451 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

