BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BIP Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $157.65.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

