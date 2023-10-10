BIP Wealth LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.24. 7,720,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,742. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.11 and a 1-year high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

