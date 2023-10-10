BIP Wealth LLC Sells 4,215 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BIP Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.78. 6,813,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

