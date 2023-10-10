BIP Wealth LLC Sells 4,471 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $342,000. SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 26,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,172. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.34 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

